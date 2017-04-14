Rangers' Carlos Gomez: Hits leadoff shot against Angels

Gomez went 1-for-5 with a leadoff home run in the first inning of Thursday's win over Los Angeles.

It's been a feast-or-famine start for the 31-year-old outfielder. He's collected just five hits for the campaign but three have been round trippers. Additionally, Gomez sports a .262 on-base percentage and has struck out 12 times. There is still plenty of raw talent, and the veteran could easily approach or exceed a 20-20 season, barring injury. As long as you can handle his potentially crippling batting average, Gomez can help in the counting categories.