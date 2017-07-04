Rangers' Carlos Gomez: Hits solo shot in loss
Gomez went 2-for-5 with a solo home run during Monday's loss to Boston.
After a monster return from the disabled list, Gomez has cooled off considerably and sports a .267 batting average through the 16-game stretch. He has posted a monster .633 slugging percentage with seven homers, 17 RBI, two stolen bases and 13 runs, though, so he's back to being a cross-category fantasy asset. The peaks and valleys at the plate will likely continue, but he's still attached to a high-powered offense that plays its home games in a hitter-friendly venue.
