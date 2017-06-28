Rangers' Carlos Gomez: Out again Wednesday
Gomez (back) is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Indians.
Gomez will sit for a second straight game while contending with a sore back, allowing Delino DeShields to pick up another start in center field. The veteran came off the disabled list in grand fashion June 16 with five home runs and 14 RBI in his first six contests, but he's since tailed off considerably. Before missing sitting out Tuesday with the injury, Gomez had gone 1-for-14 with 11 strikeouts over his last four games.
More News
-
Prospects: Marte's second chance
The Diamondbacks have an opening for Ketel Marte, but how long will it last? And are Amed Rosario...
-
Podcast: Strategy talk, SPs to add
As we reach the halfway point of the season, we’re assessing our preseason pitching strategies...
-
Waivers: Newcomb dazzles again
Sean Newcomb is making good on his potential and he's still available in far too many leagues....
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
As we near the season's halfway point, some of the players who went down early are on the verge...
-
Waivers: Cards making waves
A trio of Cardinals standouts have some availability in CBS Sports leagues. Scott White gauges...
-
Podcast: Weekend wrap, Week 13
It’s time to get your Week 13 lineups set as we give you the add, drop, start and sit advice...