Gomez (back) is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Indians.

Gomez will sit for a second straight game while contending with a sore back, allowing Delino DeShields to pick up another start in center field. The veteran came off the disabled list in grand fashion June 16 with five home runs and 14 RBI in his first six contests, but he's since tailed off considerably. Before missing sitting out Tuesday with the injury, Gomez had gone 1-for-14 with 11 strikeouts over his last four games.