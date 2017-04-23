Rangers' Carlos Gomez: Singles three times Saturday
Gomez singled in three of his four at-bats during Saturday's 2-1 win over the Royals.
The Rangers' bats couldn't muster much behind Gomez against Royals starter Ian Kennedy, but the former All-Star's performance Saturday should be enough to earn him a little more leash at the top of the order. Gomez is still sporting an average below the Mendoza Line for the season and has yet to contribute much on the basepaths, as he was nabbed in his only steal attempt.
More News
-
Rangers' Carlos Gomez: Fills out stat sheet against A's•
-
Rangers' Carlos Gomez: Hits leadoff shot against Angels•
-
Rangers' Carlos Gomez: Bumped to sixth spot•
-
Rangers' Carlos Gomez: Returns to lineup as DH•
-
Rangers' Carlos Gomez: Expects to return Wednesday•
-
Rangers' Carlos Gomez: Expects to begin swinging Sunday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Is it finally time to start Avisail Garcia? Can we trust Ryon Healy? Scott White gives his...
-
Bumgarner injury: Fantasy fallout
What does Madison Bumgarner's injury mean in Fantasy and what potential replacement options...
-
Week 4: Ranking two-start pitchers
There's no shortage of two-start possibilities off the waiver wire this week. Scott White shares...
-
Things to know: Week 4 storylines
The schedule. The matchups. Strikeout trends. Velocity tidbits. Chris Towers runs you through...
-
Danny Duffy: Ace or a wild card?
Depending on how you look at him, you can be optimistic or pessimistic about Danny Duffy's...
-
Podcast: Legit-O-Meter, Week 4
Nearly three weeks in, it might be time to cut some players loose. Should you be dropping guys...