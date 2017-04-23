Rangers' Carlos Gomez: Singles three times Saturday

Gomez singled in three of his four at-bats during Saturday's 2-1 win over the Royals.

The Rangers' bats couldn't muster much behind Gomez against Royals starter Ian Kennedy, but the former All-Star's performance Saturday should be enough to earn him a little more leash at the top of the order. Gomez is still sporting an average below the Mendoza Line for the season and has yet to contribute much on the basepaths, as he was nabbed in his only steal attempt.