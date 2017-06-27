Gomez is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Indians.

Gomez has been racking up the strikeouts lately, whiffing 11 times over the past four games en route to going 1-for-14 in those contests. He'll get a day to clear his head as Delino DeShields takes over in center field.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories