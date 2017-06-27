Gomez went 0-for-3 with a walk and three strikeouts in Monday's 15-9 loss to the Indians.

Gomez came off the disabled list with a bang in mid-June, providing five home runs and driving in 14 runs over his first six games upon returning. While he's delivered another home run in the subsequent four contests, that's the only hit on his ledger, as Gomez's poor contact skills have resurfaced. He's struck out a whopping 11 times in his last 14 at-bats.