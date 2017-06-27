Rangers' Carlos Gomez: Strikeouts piling up
Gomez went 0-for-3 with a walk and three strikeouts in Monday's 15-9 loss to the Indians.
Gomez came off the disabled list with a bang in mid-June, providing five home runs and driving in 14 runs over his first six games upon returning. While he's delivered another home run in the subsequent four contests, that's the only hit on his ledger, as Gomez's poor contact skills have resurfaced. He's struck out a whopping 11 times in his last 14 at-bats.
More News
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
As we near the season's halfway point, some of the players who went down early are on the verge...
-
Waivers: Cards making waves
A trio of Cardinals standouts have some availability in CBS Sports leagues. Scott White gauges...
-
Podcast: Weekend wrap, Week 13
It’s time to get your Week 13 lineups set as we give you the add, drop, start and sit advice...
-
Waivers: Rodon and lefty returns
Many of Carlos Rodon's Fantasy owners grew tired of waiting for his return, so now is your...
-
Franklin Barreto a must-add?
The Athletics have called up shortstop prospect Franklin Barreto, but is he here to stay? And...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
Honestly, who doesn't know to start Matt Adams by now? One-third of all CBS Sports users, apparently....