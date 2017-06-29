Rangers' Carlos Gomez: Strikes out thrice for fifth time in seven starts
Gomez (back) went 0-for-3 with three strikeouts in Thursday's 5-1 loss to the Indians.
Gomez certainly wasn't the only Ranger to look foolish at the plate on a day when Indians ace Corey Kluber racked up 12 strikeouts, but his low-contact ways are starting to become more of an issue. He's now struck out exactly three times in five of his last seven starts, bringing him up to a career-worst 32.1 percent strikeout rate on the season. If there's a silver lining, it's that Gomez came out of Thursday's game healthy after he returned to the lineup following a two-game hiatus due to back soreness.
