Rangers' Carlos Gomez: Struggling to produce in second half
Gomez went hitless and was struck by a pitch over three plate appearances during Tuesday's 12-1 loss to the Orioles.
Thanks to a pair of walks and hit by pitches, Gomez has reached base at a .412 clip in the Rangers' first five games out of the All-Star break, but a 3-for-13 (.231 average) showing at the plate has undermined his fantasy utility. Gomez certainly isn't the only Rangers regular struggling in the second half, however, with the team having tallied a combined six runs over the last four games. It doesn't appear as though Gomez is at serious risk of losing his everyday role in center field, but he could continue to slot into the bottom third of the order on a regular basis until he enjoys prolonged success at the dish.
