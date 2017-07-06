Gomez went 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBI in Wednesday's 8-2 win over the Red Sox.

The 31-year-old has started to heat up again at the plate, slashing .321/.367/.536 over his last six games, but his 1:11 BB:K over that stretch is a reminder that any gains Gomez makes in his batting average are likely to be temporary. With 12 homers and seven steals on the season and a spot near the top of the Rangers' batting order, though, he should continue to supply solid fantasy value despite his contact issues.

