Rangers' Carlos Gomez: Turns in third four-strikeout game of 2017
Gomez went 0-for-5 with four strikeouts in Friday's 10-0 win over the Angels.
It's the third four-strikeout game and 10th game with at least three strikeouts for Gomez this season, which is even more concerning given that he missed a month with a hamstring injury. While Gomez has always had a free-swinging approach at the plate, his bat may be starting to slow in his age-31 season, as his 33.6 percent strikeout rate is nearly 10 points higher than his career mark. With a .481 slugging percentage -- his highest mark since 2013 -- Gomez is at least showcasing power when he's able to make contact, but he's a risk for further decline in batting average if he's unable to curtail the strikeouts and his career-high .339 BABIP regresses.
