Blackburn was traded to the Rangers on Sunday.

In return for Blackburn, the Rangers sent Frandy De La Rosa to the Giants, along with cash considerations. Blackburn pitched one game at Triple-A Sacramento this season, during which he allowed five runs over three innings. Blackburn will begin his time with Texas at Triple-A Round Rock.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories