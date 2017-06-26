Rangers' Cole Hamels: Activated from DL ahead of start

Hamels (oblique) was reinstated from the disabled list Monday ahead of his start versus the Indians.

It will be Hamels' first start since April 26, and it comes against a Cleveland team that scored just two runs over a three-game series against the Twins this past weekend. The southpaw has a 3.03 ERA and a 1.13 WHIP over just five starts this year -- a slight improvement over his 2016 numbers. Drew Robinson was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock in the corresponding move.