Rangers' Cole Hamels: Activated from DL ahead of start
Hamels (oblique) was reinstated from the disabled list Monday ahead of his start versus the Indians.
It will be Hamels' first start since April 26, and it comes against a Cleveland team that scored just two runs over a three-game series against the Twins this past weekend. The southpaw has a 3.03 ERA and a 1.13 WHIP over just five starts this year -- a slight improvement over his 2016 numbers. Drew Robinson was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock in the corresponding move.
More News
-
Rangers' Cole Hamels: Hit hard in first start back•
-
Rangers' Cole Hamels: Confirmed for Monday's start•
-
Rangers' Cole Hamels: Aiming to return Monday•
-
Rangers' Cole Hamels: Looks sharp in second rehab start•
-
Rangers' Cole Hamels: Will make next rehab start Wednesday•
-
Rangers' Cole Hamels: Shines during rehab start Friday•
-
Podcast: Weekend wrap, Week 13
It’s time to get your Week 13 lineups set as we give you the add, drop, start and sit advice...
-
Waivers: Rodon and lefty returns
Many of Carlos Rodon's Fantasy owners grew tired of waiting for his return, so now is your...
-
Franklin Barreto a must-add?
The Athletics have called up shortstop prospect Franklin Barreto, but is he here to stay? And...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
Honestly, who doesn't know to start Matt Adams by now? One-third of all CBS Sports users, apparently....
-
Week 13: Ranking two-start pitchers
It's a week of plenty as far as two-start options go, so if you're checking in a little light,...
-
Waivers: Nola, Gomez still there?
Think you can't get difference makers on the waiver wire? There might still be a few out there,...