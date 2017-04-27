Rangers' Cole Hamels: Beats Twins with quality start
Hamels (2-0) allowed three runs on seven hits and three walks across 6.2 innings in Wednesday's win over the Twins. He struck out one.
Hamels cruised after allowing a two-run homer in the second inning, with the only other run on his ledger coming after the bullpen let an inherited runner score with two outs in the seventh inning. He induced 10 groundballs, including a pair of double-plays, as he delivered his fourth quality start in five tries. Hamels has been a consistent performer through the opening weeks of the season and will carry a 3.03 ERA to go along with a 1.13 WHIP into Tuesday's start against the Astros.
