Rangers' Cole Hamels: Confirmed for Monday's start
Hamels (oblique) was confirmed as the starter for Monday's game against the Indians, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
Hamels, who has been on the DL since that start of May, was able to get through his Friday bullpen session with no issues, clearing the way for him to return to the big-league rotation. The southpaw compiled a 3.03 ERA and 15:12 K:BB in five starts (32.2 innings) before landing on the disabled list.
More News
-
Rangers' Cole Hamels: Aiming to return Monday•
-
Rangers' Cole Hamels: Looks sharp in second rehab start•
-
Rangers' Cole Hamels: Will make next rehab start Wednesday•
-
Rangers' Cole Hamels: Shines during rehab start Friday•
-
Rangers' Cole Hamels: Cleared for Friday rehab start•
-
Rangers' Cole Hamels: Could make rehab start Friday•
-
Franklin Barreto a must-add?
The Athletics have called up shortstop prospect Franklin Barreto, but is he here to stay? And...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
Honestly, who doesn't know to start Matt Adams by now? One-third of all CBS Sports users, apparently....
-
Week 13: Ranking two-start pitchers
It's a week of plenty as far as two-start options go, so if you're checking in a little light,...
-
Waivers: Nola, Gomez still there?
Think you can't get difference makers on the waiver wire? There might still be a few out there,...
-
Podcast: Surprise stats, Week 13
We’re reviewing a busy Thursday around baseball that featured another Cameron Maybin home run,...
-
Prospects: Schwarber down; Castillo up
How does Kyle Schwarber compare to the most stashable minor leaguers? And what can we expect...