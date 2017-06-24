Rangers' Cole Hamels: Confirmed for Monday's start

Hamels (oblique) was confirmed as the starter for Monday's game against the Indians, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Hamels, who has been on the DL since that start of May, was able to get through his Friday bullpen session with no issues, clearing the way for him to return to the big-league rotation. The southpaw compiled a 3.03 ERA and 15:12 K:BB in five starts (32.2 innings) before landing on the disabled list.