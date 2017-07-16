Play

Rangers' Cole Hamels: Dominates over 7.2 innings Saturday

Hamels (4-0) pitched 7.2 shutout innings in a no-decision against the Royals on Saturday, allowing just four hits and recording five strikeouts.

Hamels handcuffed Kansas City hitters all night, cruising into the eighth inning before allowing a Whit Merrifield double on his 99th and final pitch. It marks the second consecutive start in which the southpaw has thrown 7.2 scoreless innings and lowered his ERA to a phenomenal 1.26 on the month while raising his K:BB to 12:1. The veteran starter has clearly regained his form after missing nearly two months with an oblique injury, a trend he'll look to build upon in his next scheduled start, Thursday against the Orioles.

