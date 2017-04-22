Rangers' Cole Hamels: Goes eight strong Friday
Hamels (1-0) allowed one run on three hits and two walks while striking out three over eight innings in Friday's 6-2 win over the Royals.
Backed by a four-homer barrage, the left-hander cruised to his first win of the season, throwing 71 of 107 pitches for strikes. Hamels will look to build on this momentum in his next start Wednesday at home against the Twins.
More News
-
Rangers' Cole Hamels: Still chasing first win•
-
Rangers' Cole Hamels: Chance at win ruined by blown save•
-
Rangers' Cole Hamels: Uneven in first start of season•
-
Rangers' Cole Hamels: Six scoreless in final spring start•
-
Rangers' Cole Hamels: On track to start Game 4•
-
Rangers' Cole Hamels: Will start Game 1 Thursday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Is it finally time to start Avisail Garcia? Can we trust Ryon Healy? Scott White gives his...
-
Bumgarner injury: Fantasy fallout
What does Madison Bumgarner's injury mean in Fantasy and what potential replacement options...
-
Week 4: Ranking two-start pitchers
There's no shortage of two-start possibilities off the waiver wire this week. Scott White shares...
-
Things to know: Week 4 storylines
The schedule. The matchups. Strikeout trends. Velocity tidbits. Chris Towers runs you through...
-
Danny Duffy: Ace or a wild card?
Depending on how you look at him, you can be optimistic or pessimistic about Danny Duffy's...
-
Podcast: Legit-O-Meter, Week 4
Nearly three weeks in, it might be time to cut some players loose. Should you be dropping guys...