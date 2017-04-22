Rangers' Cole Hamels: Goes eight strong Friday

Hamels (1-0) allowed one run on three hits and two walks while striking out three over eight innings in Friday's 6-2 win over the Royals.

Backed by a four-homer barrage, the left-hander cruised to his first win of the season, throwing 71 of 107 pitches for strikes. Hamels will look to build on this momentum in his next start Wednesday at home against the Twins.