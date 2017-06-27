Rangers' Cole Hamels: Hit hard in first start back

Hamels allowed seven runs on eight hits and four walks while striking out just a single batter through 4.1 innings during Monday's loss to Cleveland. He didn't factor into the decision.

Hamels entered the start with a respectable 3.03 ERA and 1.13 WHIP, and considering Cleveland's potent and deep lineup, it was a daunting matchup to the mound for the lefty. He last pitched April 26, after all. However, with a a 5.30 FIP and 3.9 K/9, there are still a lot of concerns surrounding the veteran lefty. It isn't out of the question to be selective with his opponents going forward. A road date with the White Sox is up next for Hamels.