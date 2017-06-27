Rangers' Cole Hamels: Hit hard in first start back
Hamels allowed seven runs on eight hits and four walks while striking out just a single batter through 4.1 innings during Monday's loss to Cleveland. He didn't factor into the decision.
Hamels entered the start with a respectable 3.03 ERA and 1.13 WHIP, and considering Cleveland's potent and deep lineup, it was a daunting matchup to the mound for the lefty. He last pitched April 26, after all. However, with a a 5.30 FIP and 3.9 K/9, there are still a lot of concerns surrounding the veteran lefty. It isn't out of the question to be selective with his opponents going forward. A road date with the White Sox is up next for Hamels.
More News
-
Rangers' Cole Hamels: Activated from DL ahead of start•
-
Rangers' Cole Hamels: Confirmed for Monday's start•
-
Rangers' Cole Hamels: Aiming to return Monday•
-
Rangers' Cole Hamels: Looks sharp in second rehab start•
-
Rangers' Cole Hamels: Will make next rehab start Wednesday•
-
Rangers' Cole Hamels: Shines during rehab start Friday•
-
Podcast: Weekend wrap, Week 13
It’s time to get your Week 13 lineups set as we give you the add, drop, start and sit advice...
-
Waivers: Rodon and lefty returns
Many of Carlos Rodon's Fantasy owners grew tired of waiting for his return, so now is your...
-
Franklin Barreto a must-add?
The Athletics have called up shortstop prospect Franklin Barreto, but is he here to stay? And...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
Honestly, who doesn't know to start Matt Adams by now? One-third of all CBS Sports users, apparently....
-
Week 13: Ranking two-start pitchers
It's a week of plenty as far as two-start options go, so if you're checking in a little light,...
-
Waivers: Nola, Gomez still there?
Think you can't get difference makers on the waiver wire? There might still be a few out there,...