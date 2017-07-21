Rangers' Cole Hamels: Hit with first loss to 2017

Hamels (4-1) allowed seven runs on nine hits and two walks while striking out just three batters through 5.1 innings during Thursday's loss to Baltimore.

Hamels also allowed seven runs June 26 in his first start back from a lengthy stint on the disabled list, but he had rebounded with a 0.82 ERA through his following three outings leading into Thursday. Things went south in a hurry against Baltimore, though, and the veteran southpaw's FIP is up to an alarming 4.84 for the year. Additionally, Hamels' 5.0 K/9 isn't moving the fantasy needle. It's probably best to expect more game-to-game inconsistency moving forward. Hamels lines up for a home start against Miami next.