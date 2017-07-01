Rangers' Cole Hamels: Picks up third win of season Saturday
Hamels (3-0) allowed two runs on two hits while striking out six across 6.2 innings to earn the win Saturday against the White Sox.
Hamels gave up a two-run homer to Jose Abreu in the first inning before shutting down the White Sox the rest of the way to earn his third victory of the year. After getting roughed up in his previous start when returning from the disabled list with an oblique injury, he looked like the pitcher he was before missing time, and fantasy owners should use him with confidence. He'll make his next start Friday against the Angels.
