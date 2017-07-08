Rangers' Cole Hamels: Stifles Angels on Friday

Hamels (4-0) scattered three hits and a walk over 7.2 scoreless innings while striking out six in Friday's win over the Angels.

He didn't allow a runner to reach second base and threw 65 of 95 pitches for strikes in the 10-0 blowout. After a rough first outing in his return from the DL at the end of June, Hamels has now delivered two straight quality starts. The veteran lefty will rest over the All-Star break before taking the mound again next Friday in Kansas City.

