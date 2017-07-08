Rangers' Cole Hamels: Stifles Angels on Friday
Hamels (4-0) scattered three hits and a walk over 7.2 scoreless innings while striking out six in Friday's win over the Angels.
He didn't allow a runner to reach second base and threw 65 of 95 pitches for strikes in the 10-0 blowout. After a rough first outing in his return from the DL at the end of June, Hamels has now delivered two straight quality starts. The veteran lefty will rest over the All-Star break before taking the mound again next Friday in Kansas City.
More News
-
Rangers' Cole Hamels: Picks up third win Saturday•
-
Rangers' Cole Hamels: Hit hard in first start back•
-
Rangers' Cole Hamels: Activated from DL ahead of start•
-
Rangers' Cole Hamels: Confirmed for Monday's start•
-
Rangers' Cole Hamels: Aiming to return Monday•
-
Rangers' Cole Hamels: Looks sharp in second rehab start•
-
Podcast: Home Run Derby Curse?
We’re recapping Thursday’s best performances and telling you who to add. Plus, get your prospect...
-
Waivers: Folty, Sanchez show signs
A mediocre track record isn't exactly something you should chase, but Chris Towers identifies...
-
Rotisserie Trade Chart
It's time to shake up the starting pitcher rankings, and Heath Cummings talks about how that...
-
Waivers: Kyle Schwarber returns
The Cubs are welcoming Kyle Schwarber back, but should Fantasy owners? And where can we turn...
-
The top 10 closers in waiting
Hurting for saves? The closer landscape has been pretty stagnant the last few weeks, but Scott...
-
Podcast: Five days of catch-up
We’re catching up on the last five days of baseball on today’s show. We’ve got hitters and...