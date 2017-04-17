Rangers' Cole Hamels: Still chasing first win

Hamels (0-0) allowed four runs -- three earned -- on six hits and two walks while striking out two batters during his no-decision against Seattle.

The Texas bullpen couldn't hold off the Mariners, and Hamels still hasn't factored into the decision in any of his three starts to begin the campaign. The veteran lefty wasn't at his best Sunday, either, and he's now allowed a home run in each of his three starts. He also has just 11 strikeouts through 18 innings. After turning in reliable fantasy numbers year in, year out for over a decade, Hamels is probably set for a decline for a third straight season. He's still a serviceable asset, but expecting his 2011 results is ill-advised.