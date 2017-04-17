Rangers' Cole Hamels: Still chasing first win
Hamels (0-0) allowed four runs -- three earned -- on six hits and two walks while striking out two batters during his no-decision against Seattle.
The Texas bullpen couldn't hold off the Mariners, and Hamels still hasn't factored into the decision in any of his three starts to begin the campaign. The veteran lefty wasn't at his best Sunday, either, and he's now allowed a home run in each of his three starts. He also has just 11 strikeouts through 18 innings. After turning in reliable fantasy numbers year in, year out for over a decade, Hamels is probably set for a decline for a third straight season. He's still a serviceable asset, but expecting his 2011 results is ill-advised.
More News
-
Rangers' Cole Hamels: Chance at win ruined by blown save•
-
Rangers' Cole Hamels: Uneven in first start of season•
-
Rangers' Cole Hamels: Six scoreless in final spring start•
-
Rangers' Cole Hamels: On track to start Game 4•
-
Rangers' Cole Hamels: Will start Game 1 Thursday•
-
Rangers' Cole Hamels: Hurt by errors Wednesday•
-
Podcast: Thames, Paxton, saves
We review a great weekend and James Paxton and Eric Thames looking like superstars, Michael...
-
Ace potential: Eight quick starters
From Jacob deGrom to James Paxton to MIchael Pineda, Chris Towers ranks eight pitchers who...
-
Five fast starters to add
These five players are off to surprisingly fast starts and are worth a look just in case they...
-
Too early to give up on Greg Bird?
Worried about Greg Bird's slow start? Thinking about cutting bait? It's too early for that...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
Mitch Haniger and Manuel Margot have been two of the biggest surprises off the waiver wire...
-
Week 3: Ranking two-start pitchers
Don't like your two-start options for this week? Yeah, you're not alone. Scott White picks...