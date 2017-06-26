The Rangers will have Sadzeck work as a reliever for Double-A Frisco, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports. "Obviously, he has a great arm," Rangers general manager Jon Daniels said of the right-hander. "Sometimes that plays up in a bullpen role. We still feel he has the ability to start long term. Where we are in the calendar, it makes sense to see what our internal options are."

It doesn't sound like the Rangers are permanently closing the door on Sadzeck as a starter, but a 5.11 ERA and 1.41 WHIP over 68.2 innings at Frisco don't provide much confidence he'll be able to thrive in that role. As one of the hardest throwers in the Rangers' system, Sadzeck should have a much easier time breaking into the big leagues as a reliever, especially with the Texas bullpen lacking in high-impact arms.