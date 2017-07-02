Mendoza signed a $1 million deal with the Rangers on Sunday.

In a July 2 signing class that is particularly light on pitching prospects, Mendoza was one of the top arms available. He has good size for a 16-year-old at 6-foot-1, 190 pounds, and has the potential for three above average pitches and good control. The Mexican righty lacks high-end upside, and as a pitching prospect who is six or seven years from the big leagues, Mendoza can be ignored for now in dynasty leagues.

CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories