Mendoza signed a $1 million deal with the Rangers on Sunday.

In a July 2 signing class that is particularly light on pitching prospects, Mendoza was one of the top arms available. He has good size for a 16-year-old at 6-foot-1, 190 pounds, and has the potential for three above average pitches and good control. The Mexican righty lacks high-end upside, and as a pitching prospect who is six or seven years from the big leagues, Mendoza can be ignored for now in dynasty leagues.