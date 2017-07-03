Rangers' Dario Alvarez: Demoted to minors
Alvarez was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock on Monday.
Alvarez was the roster casualty needed to clear room on the 25-man for Jason Grilli, who was recently acquired from the Blue Jays in a trade. While he compiled a respectable 2.76 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 16.1 innings of work, his 2.02 WHIP and 14 walks suggest that success may be difficult to maintain. He'll head back to Round Rock to work some kinks out, while he should see another opportunity in Texas' struggling bullpen down the road.
