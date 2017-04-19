Alvarez turned in 1.1 scoreless innings of relief and struck out one batter in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Athletics, but gave up three hits.

Alvarez was able to preserve his perfect ERA for the season, but wasn't particularly impressive in doing so Tuesday, as he required 28 pitches and worked around three singles to record four outs. The Rangers bullpen remains in flux at the back end with Sam Dyson (hand) landing on the disabled list as he was on his way out as closer, but it doesn't look like Alvarez is high up on the pecking order for save chances. Manager Jeff Banister confirmed that Matt Bush would get the first crack at the ninth inning, and after Bush, Jeremy Jeffress and Jose Leclerc are probably next in line.