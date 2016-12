Rollins was claimed off waivers by the Rangers on Wednesday.

This marks the fourth time the left-hander has been claimed off waivers and the second time he'll be added to Texas' 40-man roster. Rollins will likely spend 2017 in an organizational depth role, although given the course of his offseason so far, it's anyone's guess as to where that will take place. To make room for him on the 40-man roster, Tyrell Jenkins was designated for assignment.