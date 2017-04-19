DeShields has started just one of the Rangers' last seven games and appears to be on the outside of the team's platoon in left field, MLB.com's T.R. Sullivan reports.

DeShields was a trendy late-round pick in fantasy drafts after he was one of the standout performers during Cactus League play, but the Rangers' abundance of outfield options coupled with his own struggles early on during the regular season have made at-bats hard to come by. While DeShields has still managed to collect two steals in his sparse playing time, he's gone 0-for-9 with six strikeouts at the dish, making it difficult for manager Jeff Banister to rely on him as anything more than a pinch runner. Look for the switch-hitting Jurickson Profar to continue seeing the bulk of the starts in left field against right-handed pitching, while the right-handed Ryan Rua receives most of the at-bats against southpaws.