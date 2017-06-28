Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Fails to provide spark in leadoff role

DeShields went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Indians. He was also caught stealing in his lone stolen-base attempt.

A pair of solo home runs essentially represented the whole of the Rangers' offense Tuesday, as DeShields and Nos. 2 and 3 hitters Shin-Soo Choo and Elvis Andrus combined to go 0-for-12 with six strikeouts. DeShields drew the start in center field in place of a hurting Carlos Gomez (back) and will likely be in store for consistent at-bats for the duration of the Gomez's absence.