Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Heads to bench Saturday

DeShields is out of the lineup for Saturday's game against the Angels.

Carlos Gomez will take over in center and Drew Robinson is getting the nod in left field Saturday, which will send DeShields back to the bench. DeShields has hit a bit of a snag heading into the All-Star break, hitting just .242/.278/.424 with 11 strikeouts over the last two weeks (33 at-bats). He could return to the lineup Sunday if Joey Gallo (hamstring) remains sidelined.