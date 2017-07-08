Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Heads to bench Saturday
DeShields is out of the lineup for Saturday's game against the Angels.
Carlos Gomez will take over in center and Drew Robinson is getting the nod in left field Saturday, which will send DeShields back to the bench. DeShields has hit a bit of a snag heading into the All-Star break, hitting just .242/.278/.424 with 11 strikeouts over the last two weeks (33 at-bats). He could return to the lineup Sunday if Joey Gallo (hamstring) remains sidelined.
More News
-
Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Provides solo homer from leadoff spot•
-
Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: On bench Thursday•
-
Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Fails to provide spark in leadoff role•
-
Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Scores twice in win•
-
Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Drives in two at bottom of order•
-
Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Sitting for second straight game•
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
How much has the prospect landscape changed in half a season's time? Scott White checks in...
-
Podcast: Home Run Derby Curse?
We’re recapping Thursday’s best performances and telling you who to add. Plus, get your prospect...
-
Waivers: Folty, Sanchez show signs
A mediocre track record isn't exactly something you should chase, but Chris Towers identifies...
-
Rotisserie Trade Chart
It's time to shake up the starting pitcher rankings, and Heath Cummings talks about how that...
-
Waivers: Kyle Schwarber returns
The Cubs are welcoming Kyle Schwarber back, but should Fantasy owners? And where can we turn...
-
The top 10 closers in waiting
Hurting for saves? The closer landscape has been pretty stagnant the last few weeks, but Scott...