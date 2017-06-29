Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: On bench Thursday
DeShields is out of the lineup Thursday against the Indians.
DeShields had been picking up some extra playing time of late, drawing four starts in the last five contests. With Carlos Gomez (back) returning to action Thursday, however, DeShields will resume his role as the team's fourth outfielder.
More News
-
Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Fails to provide spark in leadoff role•
-
Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Scores twice in win•
-
Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Drives in two at bottom of order•
-
Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Sitting for second straight game•
-
Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Ignites offense with two hits, steal Friday•
-
Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Steals 14th base Monday•
-
Prospects: Marte's second chance
The Diamondbacks have an opening for Ketel Marte, but how long will it last? And are Amed Rosario...
-
Podcast: Strategy talk, SPs to add
As we reach the halfway point of the season, we’re assessing our preseason pitching strategies...
-
Waivers: Newcomb dazzles again
Sean Newcomb is making good on his potential and he's still available in far too many leagues....
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
As we near the season's halfway point, some of the players who went down early are on the verge...
-
Waivers: Cards making waves
A trio of Cardinals standouts have some availability in CBS Sports leagues. Scott White gauges...
-
Podcast: Weekend wrap, Week 13
It’s time to get your Week 13 lineups set as we give you the add, drop, start and sit advice...