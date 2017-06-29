Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: On bench Thursday

DeShields is out of the lineup Thursday against the Indians.

DeShields had been picking up some extra playing time of late, drawing four starts in the last five contests. With Carlos Gomez (back) returning to action Thursday, however, DeShields will resume his role as the team's fourth outfielder.

