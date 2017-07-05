Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Provides solo homer from leadoff spot
DeShields went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 11-4 loss to the Red Sox.
The Rangers have faced a slew of left-handed starting pitchers of late, which has resulted in DeShields entering the lineup with more regularity, usually at the expense of lefty hitters Joey Gallo or Nomar Mazara. Since manager Jeff Banister typically likes to deploy DeShields in the leadoff spot, he'll represent an appealing DFS target nearly every time he starts, but once the Rangers run into more right-handed pitching, his appeal in weekly leagues could begin to diminish. Given DeShields' solid surface numbers (.277 average, 18 steals, 38 runs) this season, he could fetch a decent return for the enterprising fantasy owner wanting to get ahead of a potential drop-off in playing time.
