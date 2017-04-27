DeShields went 2-for-3 with an RBI, two runs scored, two stolen bases and three walks during Wednesday's 14-3 win over the Twins.

The latest incarnation of the Rangers' lineup saw DeShields man the leadoff spot and he responded with an impressive day, seeing a whopping 35 pitches and proving to be a terror to contain once on the basepaths. Although Wednesday's experiment resulted in the offensive breakout that the team needed, it is unclear if and for how long DeShields can hold down a regular place in the lineup as it continues to change regularly.