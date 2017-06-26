Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Scores twice in win
DeShields went 1-for-3 with a double and two runs scored in Sunday's 7-6 win over the Yankees.
Nomar Mazara's (forearm) absence for the second straight game paved the way for DeShields to stick in the lineup, and the 24-year-old once again played a pivotal role for the Rangers. There's a good chance Mazara will be back in action as soon as Monday's series opener with the Indians, but DeShields is still likely to benefit from a handful of starts during the upcoming week, especially while he continues to perform well. He's batting .340/.404/.420 in June and is a perfect 10-for-10 on stolen-base attempts during the month.
