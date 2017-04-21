DeShields is in the lineup for Friday's game against the Royals, Stefan Stevenson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

DeShields was in the lineup for just three of the Rangers' first 15 games, but he's now set to make his second consecutive start. He will man left field and bat ninth against right-hander Nate Karns with Jurickson Profar taking over for Elvis Andrus at shortstop. DeShields is 2-for-14 at the dish this season and 2-for-3 on stolen base attempts.