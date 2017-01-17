Gee (shoulder) agreed to a minor league contract with the Rangers on Tuesday.

Gee is still recovering from thoracic outlook syndrome surgery, which shut him down for the season in September last year. The injury is nothing to overlook, as it has proven to be a career-ender in the past. Even before his injury, the righty struggled in his 33 appearances with Kansas City last year, logging a 4.68 ERA over 125 innings. If he is able to return to full health, the 30-year-old will offer rotation depth, likely starting the year in Triple-A.