Rangers' Drew Robinson: Hits another home run Sunday
Robinson went 1-for-3 with a solo homer Sunday in Kansas City.
Robinson has just four hits in six career games, but three of those have left the yard. The versatile fielder has already appeared at second base, third base and left field, so manager Jeff Banister won't have a problem keeping Robinson in the lineup if the 25-year-old rookie keeps hitting like this.
