Robinson was called up from Triple-A Round Rock on Friday.

Robinson makes the journey up to the big leagues again after going 8-for-34 with five RBI during the past eight games with Round Rock. The shortstop was recalled to the team a little over a week ago, blasting a home run and a double in a win over the Yankees before getting sent back down to Triple-A. With Elvis Andrus on paternity leave, Robinson could get a little action on the field, although Jurickson Profar is in Friday's lineup at short against the Angels.