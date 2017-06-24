Robinson was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock on Saturday.

Robinson slashed .273/.380/.524 in 58 games with Triple-A Round Rock this season before being promoted. His stay could prove to be brief with Cole Hamels (oblique) expecting to come off the disabled list to start Monday's contest against the Indians.

