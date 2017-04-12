Robinson was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock on Wednesday, MLB.com's TR Sullivan reports.

Robinson was hitless in his two at-bats this season, both of which came on April 5 against the Indians. In Triple-A last season, he slashed .257/.350/.480. The 24-year-old most likely isn't anything more than organizational depth at this point in his career.

