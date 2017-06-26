Robinson was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock on Monday.

It was a short, productive stay in the big leagues for Robinson, who was called up last Friday and went 2-for-4 with a home run Sunday in his lone appearance with the team. Back in Triple-A, he's hit .273 with 11 home runs this season, so a more extensive call-up may be in store down the line.

