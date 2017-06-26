Rangers' Drew Robinson: Sent to Triple-A
Robinson was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock on Monday.
It was a short, productive stay in the big leagues for Robinson, who was called up last Friday and went 2-for-4 with a home run Sunday in his lone appearance with the team. Back in Triple-A, he's hit .273 with 11 home runs this season, so a more extensive call-up may be in store down the line.
More News
-
Rangers' Drew Robinson: Supplies first career home run in starting role•
-
Rangers' Drew Robinson: Rejoins big club•
-
Rangers' Drew Robinson: Sent back to Triple-A•
-
Rangers' Drew Robinson: Called up from Triple-A•
-
Rangers' Drew Robinson: Sent down to minors•
-
Rangers' Drew Robinson: Makes Opening Day roster•
-
Podcast: Weekend wrap, Week 13
It’s time to get your Week 13 lineups set as we give you the add, drop, start and sit advice...
-
Waivers: Rodon and lefty returns
Many of Carlos Rodon's Fantasy owners grew tired of waiting for his return, so now is your...
-
Franklin Barreto a must-add?
The Athletics have called up shortstop prospect Franklin Barreto, but is he here to stay? And...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
Honestly, who doesn't know to start Matt Adams by now? One-third of all CBS Sports users, apparently....
-
Week 13: Ranking two-start pitchers
It's a week of plenty as far as two-start options go, so if you're checking in a little light,...
-
Waivers: Nola, Gomez still there?
Think you can't get difference makers on the waiver wire? There might still be a few out there,...