Robinson went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run and a pair of walks in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Angels.

With Joey Gallo (hamstring) unavailable for the second straight game, a spot in the lineup was open in left field for Robinson, a versatile utility man who was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock prior to the series opener Friday. Robinson made his presence felt at the bottom of the order, with his two-run blast -- his second of the season -- giving the Rangers a four-run lead in the sixth inning. If Gallo remains sidelined Sunday, Robinson could stick in the lineup, but he'll likely reprise a bench role after the All-Star break with Gallo expected to be fully healthy by then.