Robinson went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a double in Sunday's 7-6 win over the Yankees.

Robinson made his first major-league hit a memorable one, as he connected on one of the Rangers' three home runs off Michael Pineda to help chase the Yankees starter from the contest after just four innings. Though everyday second baseman Rougned Odor has struggled throughout the season, Robinson doesn't look like he'll have the opportunity to seriously challenge Odor's starting gig and will instead serve mainly as a utility man around the infield.