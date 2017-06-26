Rangers' Drew Robinson: Supplies first career home run in starting role
Robinson went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a double in Sunday's 7-6 win over the Yankees.
Robinson made his first major-league hit a memorable one, as he connected on one of the Rangers' three home runs off Michael Pineda to help chase the Yankees starter from the contest after just four innings. Though everyday second baseman Rougned Odor has struggled throughout the season, Robinson doesn't look like he'll have the opportunity to seriously challenge Odor's starting gig and will instead serve mainly as a utility man around the infield.
More News
-
Rangers' Drew Robinson: Rejoins big club•
-
Rangers' Drew Robinson: Sent back to Triple-A•
-
Rangers' Drew Robinson: Called up from Triple-A•
-
Rangers' Drew Robinson: Sent down to minors•
-
Rangers' Drew Robinson: Makes Opening Day roster•
-
Rangers' Drew Robinson: Dominating at plate in Cactus League•
-
Franklin Barreto a must-add?
The Athletics have called up shortstop prospect Franklin Barreto, but is he here to stay? And...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
Honestly, who doesn't know to start Matt Adams by now? One-third of all CBS Sports users, apparently....
-
Week 13: Ranking two-start pitchers
It's a week of plenty as far as two-start options go, so if you're checking in a little light,...
-
Waivers: Nola, Gomez still there?
Think you can't get difference makers on the waiver wire? There might still be a few out there,...
-
Podcast: Surprise stats, Week 13
We’re reviewing a busy Thursday around baseball that featured another Cameron Maybin home run,...
-
Prospects: Schwarber down; Castillo up
How does Kyle Schwarber compare to the most stashable minor leaguers? And what can we expect...