Gamboa cleared waivers Thursday and will decide whether to elect free agency or accept an outright assignment, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Gamboa was DFA'd by the Rangers this past Thursday in order to clear space for Preston Claiborne on the 40-man roster. The right-hander hasn't pitched in the majors this season, and posted a 6.49 ERA with a 1.72 WHIP with Triple-A Round Rock during 14 starts. Gamboa, a 32-year-old veteran, could choose free agency and try to latch on with a team that needs bullpen depth in the coming days, or else he will likely continue pitching at Round Rock for the time being.