Rangers' Elvis Andrus: Activated, returning to lineup Saturday

Andrus was activated from the paternity list and will bat second Saturday against the Angels, TR Sullivan of MLB.com reports.

He'll draw back in after missing the last two games to be with his wife for the birth of their son. The Rangers optioned Jurickson Profar back to Triple-A Round Rock to clear a roster spot for Andrus. The 28-year-old Andrus is set to cap off what has been a stellar first half of the season, during which he's already set a career high for home runs with 11.