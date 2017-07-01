Rangers' Elvis Andrus: Blasts 11th home run Saturday

Andrus went 1-for-4 with a home run, a walk, two runs and two RBI against the White Sox on Saturday.

Andrus launched his 11th home run of the season off Derek Holland to break up a 2-2 tie in a road victory. He's slashing .301/.349/.473, a nice improvement over the breakout numbers he posted in 2016.

