Rangers' Elvis Andrus: Blasts 11th homer of 2017 on Saturday

Andrus went 1-for-4 with a homer, a walk, two runs and two RBI Saturday against the White Sox.

Andrus launched his 11th homer of the season off Derek Holland to break up a 2-2 tie in a road victory. He's currently improving upon the breakout numbers he posted in 2016 with his current .301/.349/.473 slash line.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories