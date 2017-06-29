Rangers' Elvis Andrus: Homers as part of three-hit effort
Andrus went 3-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Indians.
The home run was Andrus' fourth extra-base hit in five games, and he's also raked in eight RBI during that span. With 10 homers on the season, Andrus has already eclipsed last season's career-best mark with the Rangers not even halfway through their schedule, making him a huge value for those who invested in him on draft day. Andrus is slated to man shortstop and bat second Thursday in the series finale.
