Rangers' Elvis Andrus: Homers twice Monday
Andrus went 3-for-4 with two home runs, four RBI and three runs during Monday's loss to Cleveland.
Up to nine homers, 45 RBI, 18 stolen bases and 46 runs with a .299/.348/.463 slash line, Andrus continues to provide excellent fantasy results from the shortstop position. He's well on his way to a career-best showing and is locked into the top third of a potent lineup. With solid numbers banked, Andrus can also withstand a slump or two over the coming months without taking a significant hit to his virtual value.
