Andrus is batting sixth in Wednesday's game versus the Athletics, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Andrus has gotten off to a scorching start at the plate, batting .321 with three home runs. However, with Shin-Soo Choo's recent walking frenzy, the Rangers opted to move Choo into the two-hole while Andrus slides down to the sixth spot. It's a shame to see this happen when the 28-year-old infielder is playing so well, but if there's a silver lining, this move may allow more people to be on base when he comes to the plate.