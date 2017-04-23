Andrus will start at shortstop and bat in the cleanup spot Sunday against the Royals.

After recording eight extra-base hits in his first nine games of the season, Andrus has cooled off in the power department, but that won't prevent manager Jeff Banister from giving him a look in the heart of the lineup. Expect Andrus to move back to either the No. 2 or 6 spot in the order during the series opener with the Twins on Monday, when Mike Napoli is expected to reclaim cleanup duties following a one-game rest.